2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-Diagnos says divesting mining division

March 15 Diagnos Inc:

* Diagnos, in a strategic move, is divesting its mining division to focus on detection of critical health issues through the use of its artificial intelligence platform

* Diagnos -under terms of agreement, on or before March 31, Majescor will issue 8 million shares to diagnos at $0.10 per share, in payment for assets acquired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
