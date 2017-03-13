版本:
BRIEF-DiaMedica presents updated positive dm199 phase 1b trial identifying a superior subcutaneous delivery profile

March 13 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc-

* DiaMedica presents updated positive dm199 phase 1b trial identifying a superior subcutaneous delivery profile

* DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc says no treatment-limiting adverse events were reported in any dose group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
