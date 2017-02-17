版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits reports 12.2 pct rise in Q3 revenue

Feb 17 Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc -

* Diamond Estates Wines And Spirits reports improved Q3 2017 results

* Quarterly revenue increased 12.2% to $8.8 million from $7.9 million in Q3 2016

* Net income in Q3 2017 was slightly positive versus a nominal loss in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐