BRIEF-Diamond Hill Investment Group reports Q1 earnings per share $3.71

April 26 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc -

* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc reports results for first quarter 2017

* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc qtrly revenue $35.1 million, up 15 percent

* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $3.71

* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc - assets under management as of march 31, 2017 $20.33 billion versus $17.39 billion as of march 31, 2016

* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc - qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $3.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
