BRIEF-Diamond Offshore Drilling says presiding panel of appellate judges ruled unanimously against Petrobras' appeal and upheld injunction

March 15 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

* Diamond offshore drilling inc - on march 15, 2017, presiding panel of appellate judges ruled unanimously against petrobras' appeal and upheld injunction

* Diamond offshore drilling inc- as a result of favorable ruling, injunction and ocean valor contract each remain in effect - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
