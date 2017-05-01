BRIEF-Diamond Offshore reports Q1 EPS $0.17

May 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

* Diamond Offshore announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* As of March 31, 2017, company's total contracted backlog was $3.2 billion, which represents 23 rig years of work

* Qtrly total revenues $ 374.2 million versus $ 470.5 million

* During quarter, company executed new contracts for Ocean Monarch in Australia, first of which is scheduled to commence in late Q1 of 2018

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $363.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S