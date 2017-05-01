BRIEF-Diamond Offshore reports Q1 EPS $0.17

May 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
* Diamond Offshore announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* As of March 31, 2017, company's total contracted backlog
was $3.2 billion, which represents 23 rig years of work
* Qtrly total revenues $ 374.2 million versus $ 470.5
million
* During quarter, company executed new contracts for Ocean
Monarch in Australia, first of which is scheduled to commence in
late Q1 of 2018
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $363.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
