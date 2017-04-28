BRIEF-Diamondback Energy CEO Stice's 2016 total compensation $22.1 mln

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Diamondback Energy Inc
* Diamondback Energy Inc CEO Travis Stice's 2016 total compensation $22.1 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pq1rtR) Further company coverage:
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director