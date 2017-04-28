版本:
BRIEF-Diamondback Energy CEO Stice's 2016 total compensation $22.1 mln

April 28 Diamondback Energy Inc

* Diamondback Energy Inc CEO Travis Stice's 2016 total compensation $22.1 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pq1rtR) Further company coverage:
