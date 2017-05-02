BRIEF-Diamondback Energy Q1 earnings per share $1.46

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Diamondback Energy Inc
* Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.46
* Q1 revenue $235 million versus I/B/E/S view $218.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Diamondback Energy Inc says Q1 2017 production of 61.6 mboe/d (75% oil), up 19% over q4 2016 with 13% quarterly organic growth
* Diamondback Energy Inc says Diamondback expects full year 2017 production to be between 69.0 mboe/d and 76.0 mboe/d
* Sees a total capital budget of between $800.0 million to $1.0 billion in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
