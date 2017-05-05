BRIEF-Diamondrock Hospitality reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.18

May 5 Diamondrock Hospitality Co:
* Diamondrock Hospitality Company reports first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.18
* Qtrly comparable revpar was $161.89, a 1.9pct increase
from comparable period of 2016
* Diamondrock Hospitality Co sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per
share $0.96 - $1.01
* Diamondrock Hospitality Co sees FY 2017 comparable revpar
growth -1.0 percent to 1.0 percent
* Says expects approximately 30pct to 31pct of its full year
2017 adjusted EBITDA to be earned during Q2 of 2017
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
