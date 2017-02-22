BRIEF-Diamondrock Hospitality reports Q4 adjusted FFO of $0.24/shr

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Diamondrock Hospitality Co
* Diamondrock Hospitality Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per diluted share was $0.12
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable revpar was $174.91, a 0.3 percent decrease from comparable period of 2015.
* Qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.24
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Diamondrock Hospitality Co - Company expects to spend between $110 million and $120 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2017
* Sees 2017 adjusted FFO of $186 million - $196 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted FFO of $0.92 per share - $0.97 per share
* Sees 2017 comparable revpar growth in range of negative 1.0 percent to positive 1.0 percent
* Diamondrock Hospitality Co - Company expects approximately 17 percent to 18 percent of its full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be earned during Q1 of 2017
* FY 2017 FFO per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.