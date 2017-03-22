版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-Diana Containerships announces up to $150 million securities offering

March 22 Diana Containerships Inc

* Diana Containerships Inc announces up to $150 million securities offering

* Diana Containerships Inc - entered into a securities purchase agreement with Kalani Investments Limited

* Diana Containerships - intends to use net proceeds to repay indebtedness under one or more of our existing credit facilities, among the others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐