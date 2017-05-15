BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces delivery of the post-Panamax dry bulk vessel M/V Phaidra time charter contract for M/V Semirio with Koch

May 15 Diana Shipping Inc
* Diana Shipping Inc. announces delivery of the post-Panamax
Dry Bulk Vessel M/V Phaidra; time charter contract for M/V
Semirio with Koch and direct continuation of time charter
contract for M/V Coronis with Narina
* Says through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has
taken delivery of M/V Phaidra
* Diana Shipping - through unit, co entered time charter
contract with Koch Shipping for one of its capesize dry bulk
vessels, M/V Semirio
* Diana Shipping-through separate unit, co agreed to extend
present time charter contract with Narina Maritime,for one of
its Panamax dry bulk vessels
* Diana Shipping - charter rate for M/V Semirio US$14,150
per day, minus 5% commission paid to third parties, for period
from twelve to sixteen months
* New Charter period under contract with Narina Maritime Ltd
is expected to commence on May 17, 2017
* Diana Shipping Inc - extending present time charter
contract with Narina Maritime Ltd for a of minimum 11 months to
maximum fourteen 14 months
