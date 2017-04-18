版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces public offering of common shares

April 18 Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc. announces public offering of common shares

* Diana Shipping Inc says has commenced an underwritten public offering of US$70.0 million of common shares

* Diana Shipping Inc- proceeds of offering are expected to be used to fund acquisition costs of additional dry bulk vessels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐