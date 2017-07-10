FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces time charter contracts
2017年7月10日 / 下午1点28分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces time charter contracts

2 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc:

* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for m/v Medusa with Cargill, m/v Artemis and m/v Thetis with Ausca

* Says ‍entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels

* Says ‍gross charter rate is $10,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period 12-15 months​

* Diana Shipping - ‍through unit has entered into time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, m/v Artemis​

* Diana Shipping- ‍employments of Medusa, Artemis, Thetis anticipated to generate about$9.85 million gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charters​

* Diana Shipping - gross charter rate is US$9,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of 12 -15 months for m/v Artemis

* Diana Shipping - through separate unit entered into time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Ltd, Hong Kong, for Panamax dry bulk vessel m/v Thetis

* Diana Shipping - gross charter rate is US$8,350 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of 12 - 15 months for m/v Thetis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

