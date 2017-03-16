BRIEF-Diana Shipping Inc announces direct continuation of time charter contract for M/V Melia with Nidera

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 Diana Shipping Inc
* Diana Shipping Inc announces direct continuation of time charter contract for M/V Melia with Nidera
* Diana Shipping Inc - new charter period is expected to commence on March 18, 2017.
* Diana Shipping Inc - gross charter rate is US$9,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.
* Diana Shipping - employment extension of "Melia" is anticipated to generate about US$2.99 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter
* Diana Shipping - agreed to extend present time charter contract with Nidera S.p.A., Roma, for one of Panamax dry bulk vessels, M/V Melia
* Diana Shipping - present time charter contract with Nidera S.p.A., Roma, for one of Panamax dry bulk vessels, M/V Melia extended to 13 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.