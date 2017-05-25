BRIEF-Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte, M/V Erato

May 25 Diana Shipping Inc
* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for
M/V Astarte with Glencore and M/V Erato with Phaethon
* Entered into a time charter contract with Glencore
Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk
vessels, M/V Astarte
* Through a unit, entered into a time charter contract with
Phaethon International Company, for one Panamax dry bulk
vessels, M/V Erato
* Charter is expected to commence on June 12, 2017
* Gross charter rate for M/V Erato is $7,250 per day for a
period of about five months up to December 30, 2017
* Gross charter rate for M/V Astarte is $9,000 per day,
minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of
minimum fourteen
* Employments of "Astarte" and "Erato" anticipated to
generate about US$4.76 million of gross revenue for minimum
scheduled period of time charters
