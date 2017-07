BRIEF-Diana Shipping qtrly loss per share $0.26

July 26 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc:

* Diana Shipping Inc reports financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017

* Diana Shipping Inc - time charter revenues were $37.8 million for Q2 of 2017, compared to $28.3 million for same quarter of 2016

* Diana Shipping Inc qtrly loss per share $0.26

* Diana Shipping Inc qtrly fleet utilization 97.8 percent versus 99.4 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $36.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S