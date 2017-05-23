BRIEF-Diana Shipping reports Q1 loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.34

BRIEF-Cosmos Holdings says signed new LoI to acquire outstanding shares of CC Pharma GmbH
* Cosmos Holdings Inc says signed a new letter of intent to acquire outstanding shares of CC Pharma GmbH
May 23 Diana Shipping Inc
* Reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Diana Shipping Inc - time charter revenues were $31.3 million for Q1 of 2017, compared to $30.8 million for same period of 2016
* Diana Shipping Inc qtrly fleet utilization 98.2 percent versus 99.1 percent
* Diana Shipping Inc - qtrly loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $29.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 The South African parliament is planning to challenge in court an anti-graft watchdog's recommendation of constitutional changes to the mandate of the central bank, it said on Friday, highlighting worsening divisions between state institutions.
* Indexes: Dow down 0.05 pct, S&P up 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)