BRIEF-Diana Shipping reports Q1 loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.34

May 23 Diana Shipping Inc

* Reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Diana Shipping Inc - time charter revenues were $31.3 million for Q1 of 2017, compared to $30.8 million for same period of 2016

* Diana Shipping Inc qtrly fleet utilization 98.2 percent versus 99.1 percent

* Diana Shipping Inc - qtrly loss per common share, basic and diluted $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $29.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: