BRIEF-Diana Shipping says Board approval to acquire 3 dry bulk vessels has been received

April 26 Diana Shipping Inc:

* Diana Shipping Inc. announces closing of US$80.5 million public offering of common shares; closing includes full exercise of underwriters’ US$10.5 million over-allotment option; Board approval of acquisition of three dry bulk vessels received

* Approval by co's Board, previously announced as a condition to acquisition of 2 post-panamax and 1 kamsarmax vessel, has been received Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
