2017年 3月 31日

BRIEF-Dicerna secures $70 mln in convertible preferred stock financing

March 30 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Dicerna secures $70 million in convertible preferred stock financing

* Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc - company intends to use proceeds from offering to further develop its Galxc pipeline programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
