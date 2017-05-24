版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 06:39 BJT

BRIEF-Dicker Data appointed as distributor of Pure Storage for Australian market

May 25 Dicker Data Ltd

* Dicker Data appointed as distributor of Pure Storage for australian market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
