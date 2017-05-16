BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods reports Q1 earnings per share $0.52

May 16 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc-

* Dick's Sporting Goods reports first quarter results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 sales $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.84 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.02 to $1.07 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.98 to $1.03

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - company has conducted a corporate reorganization to streamline its operations and reduce expense

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - in Q2, company expects to record a pre-tax charge of approximately $7 million for severance and other employee-related costs

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - consolidated same store sales are currently expected to increase approximately 2 to 3% in q2 of 2017

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - company expects to open 13 new dick's sporting goods stores in q2 of 2017

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - q1 2016 consolidated same store sales increased 0.5 percent

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - total inventory increased 10.0% at end of q1 of 2017 as compared to end of q1 of 2016

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc -sees full year 2017 earnings per diluted share in range of $3.59 to 3.69

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per diluted share in range of $3.65 to 3.75

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - consolidated same store sales for fy 2017 currently expected to increase about 1 to 3% on a 52 week to 52 week comparative basis

* Dick's Sporting Goods-expects to open about 43 new dick's sporting goods stores, relocate approximately six dick's sporting goods stores in 2017

* Dick's Sporting Goods - in 2017, company anticipates capital expenditures to be approximately $350 million on a net basis and approximately $465 million on a gross basis

* Fy earnings per share view $3.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc - consolidated same store sales for q1 2017 increased 2.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: