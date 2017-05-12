版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Dick's Sporting says computation error resulted in $23.4 mln overstatement of adj EBITDA amounts for 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended Jan. 28, 2017

May 12 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

* Dick's Sporting says filing form 8-K/A to correct a computation error in co's press release with its current report on form 8-K, filed with SEC on March 7

* Dick's Sporting says computation error resulted in $23.4 million overstatement of adjusted EBITDA amounts for both 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended January 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qagBFH) Further company coverage:
