BRIEF-Dick's Sporting says computation error resulted in $23.4 mln overstatement of adj EBITDA amounts for 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended Jan. 28, 2017

May 12 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

* Dick's Sporting says filing form 8-K/A to correct a computation error in co's press release with its current report on form 8-K, filed with SEC on March 7

* Dick's Sporting says computation error resulted in $23.4 million overstatement of adjusted EBITDA amounts for both 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended January 28, 2017