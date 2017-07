July 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* DIC's consolidated operating profit likely fell short of company's projection for first half ended June, growing 4% on year to 27 billion yen - Nikkei

* DIC's sales for the first half ended June are seen meeting the forecast, rising 3% to 390 billion yen - Nikkei‍​

* DIC Corp will likely maintain its standing full-year forecast when announcing first-half earnings Aug. 9 - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2vhnzIC) Further company coverage: