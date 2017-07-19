FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf adj EPS $0.08
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
深度分析
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
财经视点
新闻稿：亚投行获“AAA/A-1+”评级 展望稳定--标普
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 上午11点18分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf adj EPS $0.08

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc:

* Diebold Nixdorf reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - qtrly gaap eps from continuing operations was a loss of $0.41, or earnings of $0.08 on a non-gaap basis‍​

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - sees FY 2017 revenue about $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - qtrly net sales $1,133.9 million versus $ 580.0 million

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc sees FY 2017 total adjusted eps of $0.95 - $1.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $4.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc sees 2017 gaap loss per share $1.65 - gaap loss per share $1.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below