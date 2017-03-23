版本:
BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf forms strategic partnership with Datema Retail

March 23 Diebold Nixdorf AG:

* Diebold Nixdorf has formed strategic partnership with Swedish software company, Datema Retail for mobile self-scanning solutions as part of it's strategy to drive connected commerce in retail market Source text - bit.ly/2nVfXIT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
