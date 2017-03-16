BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf planning to divest legacy Diebold business in the UK

March 16 Diebold Nixdorf Inc
* Diebold Nixdorf planning to divest legacy Diebold business
in the UK
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - outside U.K., Diebold Nixdorf
continues to implement its multi-year business transformation
program, DN2020
* CMA has concluded that a structural remedy is required
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - today reconfirmed company's
previously disclosed financial targets for 2020
* Diebold Nixdorf - U.K. competition and markets authority
published its official findings in connection with business
combination of Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf AG in UK
* Now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold
business in U.K. with a potential purchaser
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says believes it can satisfy CMA's
requirements and conclude transaction as soon as practicable
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - in U.K., Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf
brands and operations have remained separate and distinct while
awaiting CMA review
