版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 13:57 BJT

BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf Q2 net profit down to EUR 5 million

May 17 DIEBOLD NIXDORF AG:

* SAW NET SALES FALL BY 6 PERCENT TO EUR 1,225 MILLION IN H1 2016/2017

* H1 EBITDA 104 MILLION EUR VERSUS 132 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO; Q2 EBITDA 41 MILLION EUR VERSUS 64 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* IN Q2 NET SALES FOR THE GROUP STOOD AT EUR 605 MILLION, UP 4 PERCENT YOY

* H1 NET PROFIT 37 MILLION EUR VERSUS 63 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO; Q2 NET PROFIT 5 MILLION EUR VERSUS 25 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO Source text - bit.ly/2qqTl6L Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐