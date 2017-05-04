BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf quarterly earnings of $0.08/shr on a non-gaap basis

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Diebold Nixdorf Inc:
* Diebold Nixdorf reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Qtrly gaap eps from continuing operations was a loss of $0.78, or earnings of $0.08 on a non-gaap basis
* Qtrly net sales $1,102.8 million versus $509.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 total revenue of about $5.0 billion
* Sees fy 2017 gaap loss per share of $0.95 - $0.65
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $5.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.40 - $1.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.