2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf says entered into managed services agreement with TD Bank in Q1

April 24 Diebold Nixdorf Inc

* Says entered into a managed services agreement with TD Bank Group in Q1 of 2017 - sec filing

* Diebold Nixdorf - as per agreement, co will provide support to TD's multivendor network of more than 5,000 automated teller machines in North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
