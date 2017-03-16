BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf says planning to divest legacy Diebold UK business

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 Diebold Nixdorf Inc:
* Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in UK with a potential purchaser
* Company believes it can satisfy CMA's requirements and conclude this transaction as soon as practicable
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.