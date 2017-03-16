版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf says planning to divest legacy Diebold UK business

March 16 Diebold Nixdorf Inc:

* Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in UK with a potential purchaser

* Company believes it can satisfy CMA's requirements and conclude this transaction as soon as practicable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐