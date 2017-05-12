版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Difference Capital Q1 loss per share C$0.13

May 12 Difference Capital Financial Inc

* Difference capital reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.13

* Difference capital financial inc qtrly net asset value per share $7.77 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
