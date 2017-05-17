版本:
2017年 5月 18日

BRIEF-Diffusion Pharmaceuticals files for offering up to 26.5 mln shares

May 17 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc files for offering up to 26.5 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qSTCAF) Further company coverage:
