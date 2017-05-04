BRIEF-Digi International says evaluating strategic alternatives to reduce operating expenses near term

May 4 Digi International:
* Digi International reports second fiscal quarter 2017
results
* Digi International - has been evaluating strategic
alternatives to reduce operating expenses in near term
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $45.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.3 million
* Digi International - has been evaluating strategic
alternatives including a restructuring of certain operations in
EMEA region
* Digi International - for third fiscal quarter of 2017,
Digi projects revenue to be in a range of $44 million to $47
million
* Digi International -for third fiscal quarter of 2017, Digi
projects income per diluted share from continuing operations to
be in a range of $0.03 to $0.06
* Digi International - for full fiscal year 2017, Digi
projects revenue to be in a range of $182 million to $189
million
* Digi International - sees fy income per diluted share from
continuing operations to be in a range of $0.24 to $0.30
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $53.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $203.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.03 to $0.06 from
continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.30 from
continuing operations
* Sees q3 2017 revenue $44 million to $47 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $182 million to $189 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: