BRIEF-Digicel announces proposed increase in credit facilities

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Digicel Ltd
* Digicel announces proposed increase in credit facilities and repayment of 7.000 pct senior notes due 2020
* Expects to increase indebtedness under new term loans in an amount sufficient for co to repay in full $250 million principal amount
* Digicel plans to repay notes through a cash tender offer, redemption or combination thereof Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.