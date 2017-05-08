版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-Digicel announces proposed increase in credit facilities

May 8 Digicel Ltd

* Digicel announces proposed increase in credit facilities and repayment of 7.000 pct senior notes due 2020

* Expects to increase indebtedness under new term loans in an amount sufficient for co to repay in full $250 million principal amount

* Digicel plans to repay notes through a cash tender offer, redemption or combination thereof Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐