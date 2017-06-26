版本:
BRIEF-Digimarc announces registered direct offering of common stock

June 26 Digimarc Corp:

* Digimarc announces registered direct offering of common stock

* Digimarc Corp says has entered into purchase agreement to sell 500,000 common shares in registered direct offering to certain investor at $35.55 per share

* Digimarc Corp says intends to use net proceeds from offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
