BRIEF-Digimarc Q1 loss per share $0.61

April 26 Digimarc Corp

* reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Says Q1 loss per share $0.61

* says Q1 revenue $6.1 million versus $5.6 million

* says Q1 earnings per share view $-0.66, revenue view $5.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
