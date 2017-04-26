BRIEF-Digimarc Q1 loss per share $0.61

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Digimarc Corp
* reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Says Q1 loss per share $0.61
* says Q1 revenue $6.1 million versus $5.6 million
* says Q1 earnings per share view $-0.66, revenue view $5.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: