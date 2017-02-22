版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Digimarc reports Q4 loss per share $0.57

Feb 22 Digimarc Corp-

* Digimarc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.57

* Q4 revenue $5.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐