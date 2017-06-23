版本:
2017年 6月 24日

BRIEF-Digirad closes credit facility with Comerica Bank

June 23 Digirad Corp

* Digirad corporation announces closing of credit facility with comerica bank

* Digirad corp says closed a new revolving credit agreement with comerica bank

* Digirad corp says in conjunction with closing, company also announced termination and payoff of its previous credit facility with wells fargo

* Digirad corp says new comerica revolving credit agreement has an overall interest rate of libor plus 2.35%

* Digirad corp - ‍revolving credit agreement is a five-year revolving credit facility, with a maximum credit amount of $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
