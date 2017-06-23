BRIEF-Digirad closes credit facility with Comerica Bank

June 23 Digirad Corp
* Digirad corporation announces closing of credit facility
* Digirad corp says closed a new revolving credit agreement
* Digirad corp says in conjunction with closing, company
also announced termination and payoff of its previous credit
facility with wells fargo
* Digirad corp says new comerica revolving credit agreement
has an overall interest rate of libor plus 2.35%
* Digirad corp - revolving credit agreement is a five-year
revolving credit facility, with a maximum credit amount of $25
million
