BRIEF-Digirad Corporation Q1 loss per share $0.10

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Digirad Corp
* Digirad Corporation reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue $29.1 million versus $31.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 to $0.15
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $125 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $31.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $128.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.05per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes