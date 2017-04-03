版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Digital Ally files for potential resale of 800,000 shares of co's common stock

April 3 Digital Ally Inc:

* Files for potential resale of 800,000 shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2ouLYuY) Further company coverage:
