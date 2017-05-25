BRIEF-Digital Ally to acquire new intellectual property platform

May 25 Digital Ally Inc
* Digital Ally to acquire new intellectual property platform
to address non-law enforcement markets
* Digital Ally Inc - announced signing of a letter of intent
to acquire Sightdeck Intellectual Property from Imatte Inc
* Digital Ally Inc - key members of Imatte Inc., responsible
for Sightdeck Development, will be joining Digital Ally's
research and development team
* Digital Ally - will pay 6% of revenues generated from
licensing, sale of products created from sightdeck intellectual
property platform over 3 years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: