BRIEF-Digital Power Corporation signs agreement to purchase Microphase Corp

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Digital Power Corp
* Digital Power Corporation signs definitive agreement to purchase control of Microphase Corporation
* Digital Power Corp - entry into an agreement that, upon consummation, will result in acquisition of control of Microphase Corporation
* Digital Power Corp- deal includes co acquiring 1.6 million shares of MPC common stock, representing 58 pct of MPC's issued and outstanding shares
* Digital Power Corp- anticipated net income may not match growth in gross revenues and may continue to experience losses through 2017 and 2018
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.