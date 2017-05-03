版本:
BRIEF-Digital Power Corporation signs agreement to purchase Microphase Corp

May 3 Digital Power Corp

* Digital Power Corporation signs definitive agreement to purchase control of Microphase Corporation

* Digital Power Corp - entry into an agreement that, upon consummation, will result in acquisition of control of Microphase Corporation

* Digital Power Corp- deal includes co acquiring 1.6 million shares of MPC common stock, representing 58 pct of MPC's issued and outstanding shares

* Digital Power Corp- anticipated net income may not match growth in gross revenues and may continue to experience losses through 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
