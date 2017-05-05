版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 19:01 BJT

BRIEF-Digital Power issues investor update

May 5 Digital Power Corp

* Digital power corporation issues investor update

* Digital power corp - received an additional investment of $500,000 from its major shareholder philou ventures, llc

* Digital power corp-philou ventures purchased 50,000 shares of series b convertible preferred stock convertible into 714,286 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
