版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 18:37 BJT

BRIEF-Digital Power reports Q1 net loss $994,000

May 17 Digital Power Corp

* Digital Power Corporation reports financial results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 revenue fell 5 percent to $1.628 million

* Q1 net loss $994,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐