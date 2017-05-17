BRIEF-Digital Power says Q1 revenue fell 5 pct to $1.63 mln

May 17 Digital Power Corp

* Q1 revenue fell 5 percent to $1.63 million

* Digital Power Corp qtrly basic net loss per share $ 0.12

* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing

* Digital Power Corp - co will need to continue to raise a substantial amount of capital for acquisitions and to support infrastructure

* Digital Power Corp - anticipates growth in backlog over remaining quarters of this and following fiscal year