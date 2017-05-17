BRIEF-Digital Power says Q1 revenue fell 5 pct to $1.63 mln

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Digital Power Corp
* Q1 revenue fell 5 percent to $1.63 million
* Digital Power Corp qtrly basic net loss per share $ 0.12
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing
* Digital Power Corp - co will need to continue to raise a substantial amount of capital for acquisitions and to support infrastructure
* Digital Power Corp - anticipates growth in backlog over remaining quarters of this and following fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.