BRIEF-Digital Turbine reports Q4 loss per share $0.10

June 14 Digital Turbine Inc:

* Digital turbine reports fourth quarter and fiscal full year 2017 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue $22.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue about $25 million

* Digital Turbine Inc - expects to generate positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for full year fiscal 2018

* Q1 revenue view $24.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
