版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Digitalglobe reports Q1 revenue $209.7 million

May 2 Digitalglobe Inc

* Digitalglobe reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $209.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.9 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Digitalglobe Inc - Sees 2017 revenue in a range of $840 million to $865 million

* Digitalglobe Inc - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $380 million to $395 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Digitalglobe Inc - Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐