BRIEF-Dimension Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.54

May 10 Dimension Therapeutics Inc:
* Dimension Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - to discontinue development of dtx101, an investigational aavrh10-based gene therapy product
* Dimension Therapeutics - decision on dtx101 on observation that data would not meet co's minimum target product profile for continued development
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - does not believe outcome of dtx101 program will affect ongoing phase 1/2 clinical development of dtx301
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - expects cash, among others to enable co to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through mid-2018
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenue $3.6 million versus $2.2 million
* Dimension Therapeutics Inc qtrly research and development expenses approximately $13.7 million compared to $8.8 million for same period in 2016
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit