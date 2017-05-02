版本:
2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Dineequity Q1 adjusted non-gaap EPS $1.22

May 2 Dineequity Inc:

* Dineequity, Inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.22

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dineequity - ihop's domestic system-wide comparable same restaurant sales declined 1.7 pct for q1 of 2017.

* Dineequity - q1 total revenue $156.2 million versus $163.5 million

* Dineequity - applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales declined 7.9 pct for q1 of 2017.

* Dineequity- reiterates its financial performance guidance for fiscal 2017

* Q1 revenue view $158.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.96, revenue view $626.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
